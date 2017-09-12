Brother of Man Arrested for Burglary, Sexual Assault of 12-Year-Old Speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Tension is finally easing on Sacramento's 40th Avenue with word of a development in a frightening June burglary and sex assault of a child.

Thirty-two-year old Steve Vang is now under arrest

"I think it's awesome. I don't have to worry about my little neighbor kids and I have my own children," said Melissa Paz.

Paz is the woman investigators say Vang's 12-year-old victim ran to after he hurt her, breaking into her home and stumbling across her during a burglary.

Her mom left her at home while she ran an errand.

Steve Vang is a former gang member who has a long criminal history of theft and credit card fraud. But, his brother says he would have never sexually assaulted a child.

*The suspect's brother didn't want his face shown.*

Without doubt, Seng Vang says he believes his brother Steve was in the 12 year old's house committing burglary.

But, when it comes to her account of the sexual assault he says, "people lie."

Investigators say in this case nothing could be further from the truth.

"He was positively identified...yes," said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, describing the work of the young victim.

Seng Vang admits his brother is a meth addict but still maintains their upbringing wouldn't allow him to touch a child sexually.

Steve Vang was already in jail for another crime when he was identified as the suspect in this one.

He remains behind bars at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center and declined doing an interview himself.

The victim's family declined comment about the arrest.