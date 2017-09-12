Carmichael Youth Sports Coach Accused of Child Molestation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A youth sports coach was arrested on more than 10 counts of child molestation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

In September 2016, Jason David Foreman, a 34-year-old Carmichael man, was arrested on child pornography charges. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

In May 2017, an acquaintance of Foreman reported that her daughter said she had been sexually abused by Foreman on several occasions. Detectives investigated the allegations, and on Tuesday, Foreman was arrested on more than 10 counts of child molestation. He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $500,000 bail.

Investigators say Foreman was a youth sports coach, possibly for soccer and softball in the Carmichael area. Detectives believe Foreman may have victimized other children.

Anyone who believes Foreman may have had inappropriate contact with their child is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.