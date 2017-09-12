Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The largest bridal show in the fall, the Enchanting Bridal Show, will officially take place on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 10am until 4pm at Cal Expo! Home to the California State Fair! With thousands of dollars in prize giveaways and a sneak peek at David’s Bridal vintage inspired fall collection, the Enchanting Bridal Show will feature show specials, fashion shows with professional hair and makeup, inspirational bridal galleries for spurring ideas, DIY sessions for learning how to make wedding bouquets and boutonnieres that you get to take home, and a Groom Dance Off with a big honeymoon getaway prize up for grabs. The Dance Off will officially take place during the fashion show.

More info:

Enchanting Bridal Show

September 17, 2017

10:00am to 4:00pm

Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.

Tickets: EnchantingBridalShow.com/Tickets

(916) 572-3271

Facebook: EnchantingBridalShow