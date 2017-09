SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in south Sacramento near 4900 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage which caused smoke to enter the attic and the home. The home also experienced additional damage after a water pipe burst.

Three people were displaced.

The family says they were asleep when someone stopped their car outside and began honking  to alert them of the smoke.