Law Enforcement Believe Threat Posted About Weston Ranch High School was False

STOCKTON — A threatening message about Weston Ranch High School was posted to the NextDoor app on Tuesday evening.

The post read “Shooting in 80hrs at the school parents be aware.”

The Manteca Unified School District immediately contacted law enforcement.

Authorities believe the post was a false threat.

The school district released the following statement:

“Our priority is for the safety and well-being of our students, their families and our staff. Earlier this evening, there was a post circulated on social media that originated in an application called NextDoor indicating a threat to schools in the Weston Ranch area. Administration responded immediately with the support of local law enforcement. All information at this time indicates this was a false threat. As a precaution, additional police officers will be on site. Please be assured students are safe to attend school tomorrow.”

As a precaution, additional police officers will be at the school.