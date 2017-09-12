Manteca District Ambulance Services Fined $50K After Investigation into Death of 10-Year-Old Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- The Manteca District Ambulance Services company has been fined $50,000 by San Joaquin County.

The county’s emergency medical services department recommended the fine to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, and it was passed.

The fine is in lieu of a two-day suspension so that residents are not impacted by a lack of ambulance services.

The county conducted an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old boy who died at the Lodi Cycle Bowl back in April. According to investigators, it took 51 minutes to transport the boy to a hospital due to a number of errors.

First, the emergency crew thought they had to stay at the event instead of transporting the injured child. Then they called for air transport, but the crew was unable to provide the correct address of the Lodi Cycle Bowl.

According to a letter to the board of supervisors, “The patient lost pulses and went into cardiac arrest during air ambulance transport and was declared dead at the UC Davis Medical Center.”

The nonprofit company will have to pay the fine, and on top of that, undergo training with the county’s medical director.

Dan Burch, an administrator with Emergency Medical Services, says they’ve never fined the ambulance company for a tragedy like this before. He says Manteca District Ambulance Services has been in business since 1951 and has been a good provider in the county.

"We’re still going to work with the management, Manteca District Ambulance Services, and their employees to do a corrective action plan to ensure that this sort of event never occurs again," Burch said.

FOX40 also asked if the boy would have been alive today if there weren't so many mistakes.

Burch replied: “We don’t know that. There was not an autopsy performed, so there’s not a specific cause of death that our medical director and trauma review committee can look at.”

But he said the company should still be held accountable.

"We felt that we needed to hold the ambulance company accountable for their actions, of their lack of action, in this particular case in adherence to county protocol," Burch said.