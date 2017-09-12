Sacramento Deputies Investigating Homicide at Crowne Plaza Hotel

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide at a hotel near Madison Avenue.

Around 9:20 a.m. Monday, a citizen called authorities about an unconscious and injured woman lying in a hallway at the Crowne Plaza on Date Avenue.

The citizen also explained there was a man in his early 30s on the property that may be connected to the woman’s injuries.

An off-duty officer in the area responded and arrested the man after he was located wandering the property.

The female victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect were acquaintances and guests at the hotel.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.