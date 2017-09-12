Thunder Valley Casino Donates 1.2 Million Sheets of Paper to Local Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- It's not fancy, but it's definitely a necessity. Schools are cashing in on a big donation from Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

Schools in Placer County just won the jackpot -- a note from Thunder Valley saying they're giving away a whole lot of paper -- but it's not the green kind. It's about 1.2 million sheets of printer paper.

The recipients -- Western Placer Unified School District, Roseville Unified School District and Whitney and Roseville High Schools.

The casino has kept this $70,000 tradition going for the last nine years.

"We just love to be able to give back that and see that something small and simple can really impact a community," said Mykayla Guerra with Elmets Communications.

Even at a time when technology dominating the landscape, educators say paper is still an essential part of school.

"Students learning to write, learning to cut, learning to color," said Kerry Callahan, assistant superintendent of Western Placer Unified School District.

And of course, everyone's favorite.

"Homework assignments, handouts," Guerra said.

Western Placer Unified is getting about 40,000 sheets. That's $4,000 they can spend on something else.

"It allows us to use our funds to do those specialized purchases that we know are going to support certain students for certain projects. But the paper is something all of our students get to benefit from," Callahan said.