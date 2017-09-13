Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2017 marks the 23rd anniversary for the California Brewers Festival in beautiful Sacramento, CA. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Point West – Sacramento, and the Point West Rotary Club Foundation, the festival has raised nearly $1 million dollars for local charities since its inception. The California Brewers Festival has grown to be the premier event for the beer enthusiast in Northern California. Recognized as the first of its kind in craft beer festivals, the event unites thousands of craft beer and food lovers for an unforgettable experience. The event is September 16, 2017 and tickets can be purchased at www.calbrewfest.com

More info:

California Brewers Festival

Saturday 1pm - 5pm

Discovery Park

CalBrewfest.com

Twitter: @calbrewersfest