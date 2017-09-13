Driver Killed in San Joaquin County Crash Identified as 16-Year-Old Weston Ranch High School Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Grieving friends and classmates shared their memories of 16-year-old Juan Herrera Rodriguez, who was killed in a crash near Howard Road and Undine Road in San Joaquin County on Tuesday.

The crash site is marked by debris, glass and diesel stains, but for those who knew the teen driver who was killed, it's a sad reminder of a young life cut short.

"He was like a cool kid. Yeah, friendly, too. Very laughing, always have him laughing," said friend Djon Harbin.

Harbin was friends with 16-year-old Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been identified as the driver whose Nissan Altima crashed into a big rig on Tuesday night.

"Like I was here when I first heard it, I couldn't believe it. I was stuck, too," Harbin said.

Classmates at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton are shocked and saddened to hear of Rodriguez's passing.

Friends describe him as a jokester and polite.

"He was respectful, everything, and all that," said friend Sedrick Coleman.

Rodriguez's classmates say they had spent time with him on Tuesday, just hours before he headed west on Howard Road in Stockton.

Rodriguez was traveling toward Tracy when for some reason his car left the roadway. He over-corrected and that's how he got into a collision with a big rig. The CHP adds that drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash.

The 16-year-old's cousin and friend say he was on his way to Tracy to get a haircut. He was really excited that day because a girl he really liked just said yes to a date on Wednesday night. His best friend and his cousin say that he was a happy go lucky guy, the friend who always persuaded you to confide in him.

The Manteca Unified School District told FOX40 in a statement that they "are deeply saddened by this news and send to the family and friends our condolences."

Educators add counselors and psychologists were on campus to help students through the grieving process.

"I was sad when I heard it..." Coleman said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Rodriguez's family pay for funeral costs.