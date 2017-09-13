Elk Grove Man Arrested After Police Find Explosive Devices Inside Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- What may have been a domestic dispute caused a scare in an Elk Grove neighborhood Tuesday night. Now, a man is in jail on a variety of charges including possessing explosive devices.

The neighborhood was quiet Wednesday, standing in stark contrast to Tuesday night when the lives of residents were disrupted.

Police descended onto Mandalay Way near Sheldon Road east of Highway 99. They were responding to a possible kidnapping involving a gun.

"A husband and wife were in some kind of argument and that the husband was in fact armed," said Officer Chris Trim with the Elk Grove Police Department.

The husband was later identified as 47-year-old Edward Henderson who lived in the house belonging to his parents.

The couple wasn't in the house, but two improvised explosive devices were. A sheriff's bomb squad determined that they were "live." That's when residents like Epidio Brdal got a knock on the door by officers.

"They told us that we need to vacate the area because they suspected that a bomb was in our neighborhood," Brdal said.

"They had crime scene tape so nobody could get through or anything like that," neighbor Mick Roderick said.

The explosives were detonated at another location by the bomb squad.

The couple was found in a car on South Watt Avenue, but no gun was found.

Henderson's parents said their son commuted to his job in the Bay Area and had been married for 20 years. He has four children.

One neighbor said he'd had run-ins with police before. Court records show he's been arrested for felony child endangerment, cultivating marijuana and other drug charges, with many of those charges dropped. But he is in jail now.

"We do believe there were threats made to the wife," Trim said.

But as far as the kidnapping goes "the investigators felt that the elements of the crime to meet a kidnapping charge necessarily weren't there in this situation," Trim said.

But there was enough evidence for charges including making threats, possessing explosive devices, probation violation and a felon in possession of ammunition.

For now, Henderson remains in the Sacramento County Jail. His bail has been set at $510,000.