Empanada-Stealing Dog Becomes Social Media Hero

A seriously stealthy dog managed to steal a snack right in front of four people without being noticed.

He pulled a delicious-looking empanada right off the grill while the cooks were chatting.

And he probably would have got away with it — if it wasn’t for a pesky TV crew that was filming the whole thing.

The dog is the real hero here pic.twitter.com/ExVTAEa0L1 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 11, 2017

“First known instance of a dog employing stealth technology. Totally undetected,” one Twitter user commented.

It’s not clear if the dog was punished by its owners but it was widely praised by strangers online.

Empanada Dog is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/kAay0DBXc5 — OnTheRocks (@coca_con_hielo) September 12, 2017

“Not all heroes wear capes – some wear collars,” one person tweeted.

“The subtly of a seasoned pro… my Jack Russell could learn a lot from this video,” another commented.

“You’ve been hit by, you’ve been struck by a smooth criminal,” another wrote.