LAKE TAHOE — A funnel cloud was spotted over Lake Tahoe on Wednesday afternoon.

The funnel cloud was spotted just after 4 p.m.

The area was under a tornado warning at the time, that warning has since expired.

Tornado Warning continues for Skyland NV, Lakeridge NV until 4:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/zTARMkij39 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 13, 2017

The Sierra has seen hail, thunder and lightning over the past few days.