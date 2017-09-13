Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, Homeward Bound’s Kibble & Bids™ event returns to one of your favorite venues on the river. In cool shade, you can enjoy a casual late afternoon and early evening Delta Breeze while we spoil you with catered appetizers and exceptional wine and beer tasting selections. Swoon over a sensational collection of classic cars. Then, as the sun lowers over the Sacramento River, we serve up a memorable program, and irresistible deals in our silent and live auctions. Our Golden Greeters will be waiting with wagging tails and sloppy kisses to thank you for the support you offer to the hundreds of dogs rescued and placed in loving homes each year.

More info:

Kibble & Bids™ 2017 The Concours d`Elegance

Saturday 4pm - 7pm

Riverwood Estate on the Sacramento River

916-655-1410

HomewardBoundGoldens.org

Facebook: HomewardBoundGoldens

Instagram: HomewardBoundGoldenRescue