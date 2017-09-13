Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Downtown Sacramento Club

SACRAMENTO — A man has been arrested in connection to an August shooting at a downtown Sacramento club.

On Aug. 11, officers from the Sacramento Police Department were flagged down about two people who had been shot inside the Parlare Euro Lounge on 10th Street.

One of the shooting victims was a security officer for the club. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting stemmed from an argument inside the club between the suspect and another person, police said. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round, striking the two people.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Adrian Calderon, a regular at the club.

Sacramento Police Department gang detectives obtained a warrant for Calderon.

On Aug. 17, with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Calderon was located and arrested in Las Vegas. During the arrest, a stolen handgun was found in his hotel room.

Calderon waived extradition and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Sept. 6, where he remains in custody.

After this event, the Parlare Euro Lounge permanently closed its doors and is no longer operating as a nightclub in the city of Sacramento.