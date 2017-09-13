Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel fans, assemble for the all-new, action-packed arena adventure that unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including The Avengers, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy to join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s treacherous hands. The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be playing Sacramento from September 14–17 with performances at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets now available for purchase with special kids $15 discount ticket offer for select performances!

More info:

Marvel Universe Live Age of Heroes

Thursday - Sunday

Golden 1 Center

1-800-745-3000

MarvelUniverseLive.com