Pedestrian Safety Operation Cracks Down on Drivers Not Yielding to People Using Crosswalk

SACRAMENTO -- Jae-da Montgomery feels like she's putting her risk at life every day when she crosses one of Sacramento's busiest streets, especially after a car nearly sideswiped her three weeks ago.

"They are literally right at my thigh, and I'm like, 'oh my gosh' and they finally stopped, and as soon as I walked past, straight right back down the street going 45 miles an hour once again," Montgomery said.

According to the CHP, this intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Madison Avenue is one of the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians because of the high volume of traffic. It took FOX40 reporter Sarah Acosta several attempts to cross, even with the crosswalk signal, because of a number of cars failing to yield.

Because of the high number of pedestrian deaths and injuries at the crosswalk, CHP decided to use it as one of the locations for its Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation.

During the event, an officer dressed in plain clothes crossed the intersection throughout the day while CHP officers monitored the crosswalk for drivers and pedestrians. Those who didn't yield the right of way were given warnings.

CHP urges pedestrians to always use the crosswalk and its signals.

"Before you cross, make sure you have visual contact with the driver. Just because you have the right away doesn't mean you are going to be safe," said Chad Hertzell with the CHP.

Despite CHP's efforts to educate both drivers and pedestrians on street safety, Montgomery says more needs to be done.

"I don't know if it's more cameras, or there is more and more CHP presence, or just some type of caution, because even if they are out here giving citations, one citation is not going to stop somebody else," she said.