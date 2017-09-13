Three Children Found Dead Inside West Sacramento Apartment, Suspect Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO — Three children were found dead inside a West Sacramento apartment on Wednesday night, police said.

West Sacramento police received a domestic violence call just after 9:20 p.m. at the Timber Apartments off Jefferson Boulevard, according to Sgt. Roger Kinney.

WEST SAC PD INFO: pic.twitter.com/WKs4beh258 — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 14, 2017

When police responded to the apartment they discovered the three children and immediately began to perform life-saving measures. However, a short time later the three children were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the ages or genders of the children or disclosed how the children died.

When police arrived on scene the suspect had already fled.

#breaking 3 kids found dead inside west sac apartment. There's an active search for suspect @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8rZSMhw0Th — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 14, 2017

Around midnight, CHP noticed the suspect’s vehicle on westbound I-80 near El Camino. Robert Hodges, 33, was arrested for murder and taken into custody without incident.

An adult female was also in the home. Police say the woman is married to the suspect. Authorities also say Hodges is the father of the children.

Police on scene described the woman as a domestic violence victim but did not explain the extent of her injuries.

Police activity will be ongoing in the area through the night and into the morning hours.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.