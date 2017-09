WEST SACRAMENTO — Police and fire crews are responding to a “significant assault incident” on Touchstone Place in West Sacramento.

No other details were immediately known.

Police activity at Timber Apartments in Jefferson blvd. Waiting to learn more from @WestSacPoliceDe @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/jdvm42f14F — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 14, 2017

FOX40 has a crew on the way to the scene. Please check back for updates on this developing story.