Youth Sports Coach Accused of Child Molestation was Volunteer at Elementary School

CARMICHAEL -- A trusted youth coach and school volunteer is accused of doing the unthinkable.

"Just really makes you sick to your stomach," said Ivor Giraldo, a Mary Deterding Elementary School parent.

Jason Foreman has been charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl -- a criminal complaint says the abuse allegedly happened in a car and bed back in May.

The San Juan Unified School District confirms Foreman was a classroom volunteer at Mary Deterding Elementary School for the last three years under the supervision of staff but hasn't volunteered this school year.

The Carmichael man does have some sort of student connection to the school according to a district spokesperson.

He was also a youth coach in the Carmichael area possibly for soccer or softball...

Parents at the school say they're disgusted by the allegations.

"I think it's awful, people think this way and do this type of stuff," said Ronnie Sylvia, a Deterding Elementary School parent.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department say his young victim told her mom, an acquaintance of Foreman, about the abuse.

The 34 year old.. already behind bars for child pornography charges.. now charged with 12 counts of child molestation...

According to a criminal complaint in one of the incidents, Foreman is accused of trying to pin the victim down and take her clothes off.

"We do commend her for coming forward and not allowing this person to harm anyone else," said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Giraldo's little girl is in second grade at Deterding Elementary. He says he doesn't know Foreman, but the allegations are too close for comfort. The concerned dad wants to make sure his daughter doesn't ever go through this.

"Want to make her aware as possible, make sure she's communicating things that are out of place," Giraldo said.