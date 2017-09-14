An Inside Look at Recruit Training with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A flashover fire creates some of the most intense flames a firefighter can face.

Thursday, recruits at the Sacramento Metro Fire Academy are feeling the heat for the first time.

They're inside the academy's burn room, a controlled environment used for training. After, a safety briefing, it's go time.

"Close the door!"

To give you an idea of what it feels like to actually be in the burn room, FOX40 reporter Sarah Acosta was in there for just 10 minutes. The recruits are in there for at least 20 minutes. It's 300 to 500 degrees and visibility is incredibly low.

Academy instructor Captain Russell Gardner says this is one of the most intense parts of the program.

"When you are a recruit there's a lot of different things in play, there are a lot of extra pressures on you ... little mannerisms that you have to do, so all that stuff adds to some of the stress to the environment," Gardner said.

"Going to bed I was also a little nervous because you don't know what's coming. Especially when you don't have the experience to lean on," said Sac Metro Fire recruit Nick Warner said.

The good news for Warner -- he has fellow recruits to lean on.

"Everyone doing alright? Ya, good? OK!"

Warner says after feeling that flash fire heat, he is ready to face the next challenges in his training and hopefully out in the field.

"Definitely optimistic! Again it's kind of like last night going into this. I mean it's kind of every day you are nervous, but you are also excited what's coming the next day," Warner said.