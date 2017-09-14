Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KA-POW!!! The fifth annual ArtMix: Crocker-Con is about to take off. Trekkies and Whovians, young and old, don your capes for an evening of out-of-this-world performances, DJs, local comic book legends, and fun-loving vendors, plus live character sketching, panel talks, podcasts, and a parade of cosplay. For this ArtMix, all ages are welcome. Enjoy $6 drink specials all night. Online registration will close at 3 pm on September 14th. Tickets may be purchased at the door. New ArtMix time 6 - 9:30 pm

ArtMix: Crocker-Con

September 14th from 6-9:30pm

CrockerArt.org

Facebook: @CrockerArt