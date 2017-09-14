California Lawmakers Have One More Day to Get Bills Passed

SACRAMENTO — It’s getting down to the wire for California lawmakers.
Friday is the last day for legislators to pass bills during this session.
The Senate adjourned about 6:10 p.m. after, according to President Pro Tempore Kevin De Leon, addressing nearly 70 proposed laws.
De Leon said the Senate has about 120 bills to address Friday.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Assembly was in recess, holding committee meetings and expected to return to the floor Thursday evening.
Several hot topics such as housing legislation and SB54, the so-called “Sanctuary State” bill, are awaiting Assembly action.
Governor Jerry Brown has until October 15 to sign or veto bills passed by the legislature.
