Corrections Officers Recognized for Going Above and Beyond the Call of Duty

SACRAMENTO -- With well over 60,000 employees and nearly 30,000 sworn officers, the yearly awards ceremony by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is no small honor.

Among dozens of awardees, who went above and beyond the call of duty to help save lives, many during off-duty hours, these two men stood out as Medal of Valor recipients.

"I'm just glad I was there to help," Kevin Machado said.

Machado, who lives in the Modesto area was shopping at a Costco in Tracy with his girlfriend and young son when a man with a knife began threatening shoppers.

Cell phone video shows Machado keeping shoppers away and drawing attention to himself, trying to stall until police arrived.

But he was forced to fire his gun.

"He tried to lunge at me and come at me with a knife. It was either him or me," Machado said.

Corrections Officer Timothy Reynolds of Brentwood was transporting prisoners near Willits when he witnessed a fiery crash on Highway 101 involving several vehicles. He pulled people from two cars, including several from a car teetering over a 60 foot cliff.

"The hair on my arm was singed off, when it, once it started exploding that's when we got away from the second car that was on fire," Reynolds said.

Their actions drew praise from Governor Jerry Brown.

"Who in the face of danger, physical danger to their own lives, met the test. They did what they had to do, they let duty prevail over fear," Brown said.

Despite their accomplishments, the Medal of Valor winners are the last to consider themselves heroes.

"I don't look at myself as a hero, I look at myself as someone who was placed in a situation to help them, obviously they couldn't help themselves," Reynolds said.

Machado shared a similar sentiment.

"No, no it's a great honor, but it was just the right place at the right time," Machado said.

Of course others would take issue with the self-assessment of their deeds.