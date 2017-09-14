Family of Officer Shot in Leg in South Sacramento Speaks Out

SACRAMENTO — “It’s been hard to say the least. It’s been hard,” said Jennifer Wolfe.

It’s a phone call the family members of law enforcement hope they never have to receive.

For mom Irene Hape, it came from the only person she wanted to hear from at that moment.

“I clicked over, and it was actually Victor, my son, Officer Wolfe calling me from the ambulance telling me he had been shot,” Hape said.

For nearly 13 years, Officer Victor Wolfe has been on patrols for the Sacramento Police Department.

Last Thursday, Wolfe and a fellow officer were shot in an exchange of gunfire with suspected murderer Eric Arnold. Police say after Arnold was pulled over by officers, he eventually got out of his car and started shooting.

Wolfe was hit in the leg. His wife Jennifer was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center to be by her husband’s side.

“I think I was in shock, you have the idea that they can be shot or they are in the line of duty protecting all of us, but you don’t really understand it or take it fully in unless it happens,” Jennifer Wolfe said.

Last Saturday, Officer Wolfe was released from the hospital. Family says they are extremely fortunate he survived — they know other families of officers have lost more than they have.

But, they add that recovery will be slow and painful — physically and mentally.

“He’s never going to forget it, and he’s doing it to protect everybody and everyone else that is with him,” Jennifer Wolfe said.

When Officer Wolfe does get back on the job, his mom says she expects to have the same nerved she had when he joined the force years ago.

“But now that door is open again, and I’m going to go through that same fear that I went through when he first became an officer,” Hape said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family.