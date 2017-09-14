Showcasing the rich history and deep connection between agriculture and the railroad, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to present two VIP cocktail train ride experiences later this month, one each evening, on Saturday, September 23 & Sunday, September 24, 2017. Farm-to-Fork Cocktail Train ride guests can sit back and experience what first class was like during the early decades of the 20th century as developed by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Ticketed guests will delight in a signature cocktail, exquisite appetizers and a delicious dessert from The Firehouse, Ten 22 and District. Space is limited on the Farm-to-Fork Cocktail Train and tickets cost $100 per person (for guests ages 21 and over). The Farm-to-Fork Cocktail Train is a foundation fundraiser for the California State Railroad Museum, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park and the Future California Railroad Technology Museum. For more information or to purchase tickets to the Cocktail Train presented by Rabobank, please visit https://www.Californiarailroad.Museum/
More info:
Farm-to-Fork Cocktail Train
Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th
6 p.m. departure
Central Pacific Freight Depot in Old Sacramento
(916) 445-5995
CaliforniaRailroad.Museum