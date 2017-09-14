Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Get Your Apple Fix at ‘Abel’s Apple Acres’

Posted 2:23 PM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, September 14, 2017


We are one of many farms in Apple Hill.  Our farm is 2 miles East of Placerville on Hwy. 50. off exit 48 or 49.  We have a bakery where we make 13 different pies , apple donuts & apple fritters.  We make all our candy, many different caramel apples, and fudge.  For the kids there are horse rides, a maze, and sand art.  We feature many different crafters that sell gift items at the ranch.  Come see us, we love apple season and the people that visit our farm.

More info:
Abel's Apple Acres
2345 Carson Rd., Placerville
AbelsAppleAcres.com
Facebook: Abel's Apple Acres