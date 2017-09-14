Get Your Apple Fix at ‘Abel’s Apple Acres’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are one of many farms in Apple Hill. Our farm is 2 miles East of Placerville on Hwy. 50. off exit 48 or 49. We have a bakery where we make 13 different pies , apple donuts & apple fritters. We make all our candy, many different caramel apples, and fudge. For the kids there are horse rides, a maze, and sand art. We feature many different crafters that sell gift items at the ranch. Come see us, we love apple season and the people that visit our farm.

Abel's Apple Acres

