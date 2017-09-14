Los Angeles Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Inmates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female jail inmates.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Thursday that 31-year-old Giancarlo Scotti is accused of assaulting the inmates in their cell at Century Regional Detention Center.

McDonnell says the alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday and one of the inmates reported it to a jail instructor.

He says the deputy was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of rape under the color of authority.

McDonnell says the deputy has been placed on paid leave and is due in court next month.

It wasn’t immediately known if Scotti has an attorney. Scotti’s union says the public should “withhold judgment until the facts of the case are proven.”