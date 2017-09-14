Man Arrested for Assault Against Folsom Police Officer

FOLSOM — Around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was injured after attempting to stop a driver for a traffic violation.

A motorcycle officer stopped 20-year-old Johnathan James Stoltz-Moore on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue.

Stoltz-Moore did not have a license and attempted to give the officer false ID. For safety reasons the officer asked the driver to pull off the highway and into a nearby gas station.

While driving away, Stoltz-Moore suddenly applied his breaks causing the officer to collide with the back of his vehicle and fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local emergency room.

Authorities believe the suspect intentionally caused the accident in order to flee from police.

Detectives later learned the suspect had a felony arrest warrant from El Dorado County for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was later found at a Cameron Park address where he again tried to flee from police. A K-9 was used to apprehend him.

Stoltz-Moore was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of assault on an officer resulting in injury, hit-and-run, evading police causing injury, giving false identifying information, violation of probation and resisting arrest.