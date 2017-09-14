Modesto Fire Department Names New Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- He’s led the Modesto fire department through floods and other disasters as the interim chief, and now the 26-year veteran of the department is officially its new leader.

Alan Ernst is a respected, experienced firefighter. He's taken on every rank within the Modesto Fire Department over his 26 year career, and now he’s taking the lead.

“Extremely humbled and honored, it’s truly a blessing,” Ernst said.

The city of Modesto announced Ernst’s new role as fire chief this week.

“I was excited that Chief Ernst took the position,” said Modesto Fire Captain Jair Juarez.

As part of his new role, Ernst says he will continue to build relationships with neighboring fire departments.

“I want to continue those partnerships, we want to strengthen them, we’ll be looking for further collaboration opportunities together,” Ernst said.

He also has budgetary challenges to tackle. Ernst says one of his major priorities is securing funding so that sStation 11 remains staffed.

Station 11 serves the North area of Modesto. In 2011 the station was closed due to a lack of funding.

But five months ago, thanks for a federal grant, it reopened.

“And now have much better response routes, and we’re seeing faster response times for our ladder trucks,” Ernst said.

Ernst admits becoming chief wasn’t one of his long-term goals, but he's grateful that his experiences led him here.

“Certainly an opportunity that I was excited about and very blessed to be part of,” he said.

Ernst will be formally sworn in as chief on Sept. 28.