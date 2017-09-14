Skydiver Taken to Hospital After Accident at Lodi Parachute Center

ACAMPO — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said a skydiver was transported to the hospital after an accident at the Lodi Parachute Center.

The skydiver’s condition is not known.

The skydiver was wearing a wingsuit and was an experienced jumper, according to a source with the Lodi Parachute Center. The source says the jumper’s parachute deployed but the lines got tangled. It was his third jump of the day.

Authorities are on the scene investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.