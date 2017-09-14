How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Suspect Shot, Injured After Vehicle Pursuit with Citrus Heights Police

Posted 4:23 PM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, September 14, 2017

CITRUS HEIGHTS — The Citrus Height Police Department was involved in a shooting after a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon near Auburn Boulevard and Rolling Hills Boulevard.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured at the scene.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no further threat to the public.

It is not known at this time what exactly lead to the shooting.

This story is developing; stay with FOX40 for updates. 