Suspect Shot, Injured After Vehicle Pursuit with Citrus Heights Police

CITRUS HEIGHTS — The Citrus Height Police Department was involved in a shooting after a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon near Auburn Boulevard and Rolling Hills Boulevard.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured at the scene.

Officer is okay. Only 1 suspect. There is no ongoing threat to the public. Media staging area is rusch and summer https://t.co/yHCTBCTxcj — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) September 14, 2017

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no further threat to the public.

It is not known at this time what exactly lead to the shooting.

