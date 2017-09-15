Anthony Silva’s Attorney Says Grand Jury Report is One-Sided

STOCKTON — The grand jury report used to indict former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is now public.

As FOX40 has reported, Silva is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the after school kids program he ran.

Silva’s Attorney Allen Sawyer heavily criticized the grand jury process, calling the report one-sided and saying it was basically 300 pages of nothing.

FOX40 obtained a copy of the grand jury report. In it one witness reveals that they had concerns about the way former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was running the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

Silva, before his stint as mayor, was the CEO of the organization before they lost their charter and became the Stockton Kids Club.

The witness claims Silva demanded a flat payment of $100,000 a month because he was spending about $90,000 on club-related expenses.

“I thought everything in the operation was pretty loosey-goosey,” said another witness, a former board member, criticizing the way board members spent money on lunches, money the witness says should have been used for the kids.

Sawyer argued the DA’s office should have interviewed more board members. He felt the process was unjust since his team wasn’t allowed to cross examine the witnesses.

“It was a one man show,” he said. “The DA’s office presented whatever they felt like.”

We reached out to the deputy district attorney, who retorted that they did question witnesses, telling FOX40 in a statement:

“The case against Mr. Silva is a ‘paper case,’ which means that the evidence of any wrongdoing is contained largely in financial documents. Mr. Sawyer’s complaints does not address the double dipping, the misuse of public funds or the money laundering.”

Sawyer says they are not looking for any kind of plea deal — they believe this case is going to trial.