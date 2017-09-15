How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Final Quarter Fan Favorite Sept. 15: Quincy at Woodland Christian

Posted 11:51 PM, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50PM, September 15, 2017

FOX40's Fan Favorite game of the week was a nail biter. With less than 10 seconds left, Woodland Christian's defense hung on to the game and defeated Quincy, 29 to 28.

Don't forget to vote for next weeks Papa Murphy's Final Quarter Fan Favorite!