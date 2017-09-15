Kitten Yoga at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Yoga, Kittens, Cuteness

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter and T.E.A.M (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter) are hosting Kitten Yoga on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 a.m. at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. In an effort to promote the 8th Annual Whiskers & Wine fundraiser, the shelter and its fundraising non-profit, T.E.A.M., are holding a yoga session complete with a certified yoga instructor from Nourish Mind, Body & Spirit and kittens running loose!

Kitten Yoga is one of the many silent auction items event goers can bid on at the Whiskers & Wine fundraising on September 30th. Whiskers & Wine is the premiere annual fundraiser for the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. All proceeds go back to T.E.A.M. – funds benefit the animals of the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.