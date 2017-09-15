Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Seriously Injures 1

SACRAMENTO — One person was seriously injured Friday in a crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 5.

CHP reports around 6:45 p.m. along southbound I-5, just north of the Sacramento International Airport, four cars collided with one another.

A driver involved in the crash had to be extracted from her Honda Element by fire personnel. She sustained major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

Two others were transported to local hospitals as a precaution.

Both southbound lanes were shut down for 30 minutes.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.