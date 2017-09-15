Police Search for Man who Tried to Kidnap Bartender in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Police are searching for a man who they say tried kidnapping a woman early Thursday morning in Auburn.

No one at a bar on Cleveland Avenue recognized the man who later tried to grab a bartender in the parking lot.

The woman was walking down Lincoln Way to her car when the man attempted to kidnap her, threatening her with a stun gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. She screamed and got in her car.

The man continued to chase her and tried to get inside her vehicle before the bartender could drive over a curb to get away.

While the woman says she is doing OK, she is not back to work yet. When she does return she will have employees and security guards walk her to her car.

Police say the man was white, had a larger build and a balding or shaved head. He may have been driving a white truck at the time.