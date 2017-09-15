Stockton Police Investigating Fatal Collision on Pacific Avenue

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is on the scene of a fatal collision near Weberstown Mall.

Three cars were involved in the collision near 4900 Pacific Avenue, where a white BMW collided with a black Acura.

One male, a passenger in the white BMW, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Stockton Police Department is still working to determine his age, but friends at the scene told FOX40 he was a football player at Lincoln High School.

The Lincoln Lunatics twitter account posted, “Prayers, always. Support our family tonight. Golden Valley High School #9sup #PlayForCam”

Prayers, always.❤️ Support our family tonight. Golden Valley High School #9sup #PlayForCam — Lunatics (@LincolnLunatics) September 16, 2017

Two others were transported to a local hospital after complaining of pain.

Deadly accident by Weberstown Mall in Stockton. Witnesses say a teen was killed. Please be mindful of the traffic if you're in this area. pic.twitter.com/3nvyMnlSqA — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) September 15, 2017

Northbound Lanes of Pacific Avenue from March Lane to Yokuts Avenue are closed.

Authorities ask drivers to use an alternate route.

SPD is investigating a fatal collision involving 3 vehicles in the 4900 blk of Pacific Av. Pacific Av NB lanes from March to Yokuts closed. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) September 15, 2017