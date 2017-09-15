String of Playground Fires has Rio Linda Park District on High Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Early Thursday morning, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews responded to a fire that destroyed part of the playground at the Rio Linda Community Center.

The Rio Linda Elverta Recreation and Park District said staff noticed the playground smoldering.

By Friday, families were still enjoying what was left of the park while the charred play structure was wrapped in orange netting and caution tape.

Mike Heller with the recreation and park district said losing a structure meant for young children is disappointing.

Now they're wondering if it was an accident or arson.

Heller said this is the third playground fire in recent months. About two months ago, the playground at Westside Park was burned and is still damaged.

Heller said Thursday he learned another play structure was also burned, but is not sure when that may have happened or if all three are related.

The timing of the fire at the community center is unfortunate.

Saturday the community center is scheduled to host the Rio Linda Elverta Country Faire.

Metro Fire said at this time they have not launched an arson investigation into the fires.