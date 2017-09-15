The Rink Studios Holds Close to Its History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With The Rink Studios in North Sacramento closer to completion, FOX40 took a walk down memory lane.

During the 1950s, the building was known as The Senator Roller Drome and belonged to Thomas and Dorothy Lane. The pair were champion roller skaters and instructors who passed their athletic gifts down to their four children.

“In terms of skating itself, in those years my parents produced hundreds of champions,” said Pamela Lane Milton, the Lane’s second oldest daughter, and a U.S. Roller Dance Skating champion and gold medalist. “When I say hundreds probably 800 to 1,000 champions.”

The Senator Roller Drome shut its doors in 1976. It was a tough time for the Lane children, who grew up performing and competing at the skating rink.

More than 40 years later, Pamela Lane Milton would return to the same building to meet with The Rink Studios owner, Greg Kennedy.

When Milton heard about his plans to make The Rink Studios a place to foster local musical talent, it brought back memories of her parents who trained talented skaters.

“My parents did everything they could to bring the community into it,” Milton said. “I think what Greg is doing here is going to last another hundred years.”

Plans are in the works to add pieces of history to The Rink Studios with pictures and roller skating medals belonging to Milton’s father.

FOX40 plans to take a sneak peek inside The Rink Studios on Sept. 19 to show you the brand new equipment from a video wall to recording equipment.