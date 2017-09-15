Training, Recovery, and Rehabilitation at Arden Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With an impressive Olympic medal history, champion mindset and world-renowned reputation for excellence across-the-board in all of our fitness programs – from team sports and personal training to group classes and nutritional expertise – the athletic offerings at Arden Hills are simply unparalleled in the region. What initially began as a swim and tennis club has blossomed into a specialized high-performance center designed for all ages and fitness levels. In addition to a coveted and elite team of highly qualified coaches, trainers and fitness experts, Arden Hills offers a distinctive, 50,000-square foot fitness facility and a state-of-the-art in-house recovery room with cutting edge technology, tools and equipment typically available only to professional athletes.

More info:

Arden Hills

1220 Arden Hills Lane, Sacramento

(916) 482-6111

www.ArdenHills.club