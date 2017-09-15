Two Bodies Found Inside Burning Mobile Home in Linda

YUBA COUNTY — Yuba County authorities are investigating two deaths after bodies were found during a residential fire at a mobile home in Linda.

The fire happened near 1500 N. Beale Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

The Yuba County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is working to identify the bodies and determine a cause of death.

Investigators believe the bodies are that of an adult male and a juvenile male.

At this time it is not known what caused the fire.

Neighbors say they heard “loud boom sounds” and when they came outside they saw the trailer on fire.

They didn’t know anyone was inside the home until more law enforcement started arriving at the scene.

One neighbor told FOX40 a 4-year-old boy was living in the home with his father along with at least three other people.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX40 for updates.