STOCKTON -- Hundreds of family, friends and teammates attended a vigil Saturday organized by the Lincoln High School community to remember one of their own, Cameron Allison Jr.

The Lincoln High School senior and running back died after he was hit by a drunk driver near Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

Anthony Calderon, the driver who T-boned the white BMW Allison was in Friday, is facing charges of felony DUI. He is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail with a $1 million bail.

In Loving Memory of Cameron Allison! pic.twitter.com/SjvKqlkpXl — Lincoln Football (@lhstrojans) September 17, 2017

According to the Trojans' twitter account, a car wash will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lincoln High School parking lot to raise money for Allison's family.