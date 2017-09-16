Police Search for Driver that Tried to Ram Car, Crashed in Pedestrian Tunnel

WEST SACRAMENTO — West Sacramento police are searching for a woman who drove away from officers Saturday after trying to ram another car.

According to Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police Department, a woman called police around 5:20 p.m. to report that another driver was trying to hit her from behind.

The woman was able to pull her car off the road to safety and officers located the suspect driving away from the area.

West Sacramento police followed the suspect as she drove recklessly across the I Street Bridge.

Once she somehow gained access to the pedestrian tunnel from Downtown Commons to Old Sacramento, the suspect crashed her car.

Kinney reports officers were unable to locate the suspect after that due to a concert being held in Old Sacramento.

The victim was uninjured in the incident.

