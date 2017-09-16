Stockton Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting that Killed 60-Year-Old

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.

Around 1:36 a.m. officers arrived at Hackberry Street off of E Street after receiving a call about a person who had been shot in the area.

A 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Neighbors in the area told FOX40 they heard a noise from across the street. The neighborhood itself is generally quiet, they said.

They also used to see the man frequently and said he was a taxi driver.

The police department does not have a motive or a suspect at this time. They have not released the name of the victim.

Stockton officials are asking that anyone with information call them at 209-937-8377 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.