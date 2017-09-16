Suspect Stabs 2 People After Getting Kicked Out of Bar

SACRAMENTO — Two people were stabbed Saturday in midtown Sacramento by an unidentified suspect who had been kicked out of a bar after fighting over a woman.

Officers arrived at Q and 21st streets at 1:12 a.m., where two people had been stabbed by a suspect who drove away down Q Street following the altercation. Both people sustained serious injuries in the fight.

Earlier in the evening, the suspect was told to leave a bar after being involved in an argument over a woman that had turned physical.

The suspect spotted the two victims later as they were walking. That’s when another brawl broke out and the suspect used a weapon to stab the two people.

No suspect or victim information has been reported by police.

