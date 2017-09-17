6 Winters Residents Return Home from Hurricane-Ravaged St. Martin

WINTERS — Six residents from Winters have finally arrived back home after surviving Hurricane Irma.

The group was vacationing on Saint Martin, an island in the Caribbean controlled by both the Dutch and the French.

The group says they holed themselves up in their hotel bathrooms for hours waiting out the storm.

“I thought we were going to die in the bathroom,” said Diane Harris. “I was scared beyond belief.”

After hours of waiting, the calm finally came, but the group was not out of danger. They were actually in the eye of the storm and only had about 20 minutes until they needed to get back inside to safety.

When Irma did pass, the airport for the islands was too damaged to run commercial flights. So, the group, and all other tourists, were trapped.

To make matters worse, the locals say the island’s prison was devastated by the hurricane, allowing prisoners to escape. Looters began searching for victims.

Eventually, the Dutch military arrived by the hundreds and told the tourists to stay inside for their safety.

“It was scary, I mean we walk outside and they’re screaming at us with guns drawn, telling us to stay in our rooms,” said Charlotte Lloyd.

A few days later, the U.S. military arrived and one of the local groups members, Melanie Dye, said they waited in line with 1,000 other Americans with passports at the ready to be transported to San Juan Puerto Rico about 100 people at a time.

“We sat knee to knee and shoulder to shoulder, but everyone was so happy we were just giddy that they were getting us off the island,” Dye said.