SACRAMENTO — A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturned on northbound Interstate 5 on Sunday afternoon, blocking the ramp near the I-80 interchange.

Drivers cannot exit from I-5 northbound to I-80 westbound as crews work to clear the crash.

The driver of the big rig says he was involved in a hit-and-run, but the CHP is still investigating.

