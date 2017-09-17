Citrus Heights Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

CITRUS HEIGHTS — The Citrus Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On Saturday afternoon, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Lichen Drive and demanded money from the teller. The man said he had a gun, however, no weapon was seen. The teller, who feared for their safety, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect took the money and ran.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, standing about 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with a dark blue U.S. Navy baseball hat. He was seen wearing sunglasses and had an unshaven face.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to please call (916) 727-5500.