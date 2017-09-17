Emmys 2017: Watch With Us

Sunday is all about the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, and you don’t want to miss out on any of the action.

Join us here as we keep you up to date on the fun, fashion, politics, speeches and big moments of the night.

We’ll time stamp everything, so simply scroll down to catch anything you may have missed.

7:30 p.m.

Want to know how much fun is happening on the red carpet?

Rita Moreno’s face as she encounters RuPaul says it all.

Also, could the “Stranger Things” kids be any cuter?

7 p.m.

The red carpet is in full swing an hour before the ceremony starts and the stars are out in full force.

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown knows it’s all about the look. He tweeted the best photo of his wife, actress Ryan Bathe, in a stunning yellow gown with the caption, “Do the damn thang, Ry! @michellechel #EMMY2017.”

Earlier he posted a video of his wife getting ready writing, “Don’t hurt ’em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this?”

Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this? A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“I feel like Rocky, Bathe says in the video, before breaking into the “Rocky” theme in celebration of her “knockout” look.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Brown is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his work on the hit NBC drama.

Related: Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?

Felicity Huffman is up for the outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role in “American Crime.” She tweeted a sneak peek of her dress fitting from earlier in the week and asked, “What do you guys think?”

Meanwhile, “Being Mary Jane” star Gabrielle Union shared her excitement about attending the show for the first time.

“I’ve been doing TV since 1995,” she tweeted.”This will be my 1st time going to the Emmys & I’m presenting an award! 22 yrs later. #OvernightSuccess”